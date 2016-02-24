Around the NFL

Kubiak on Manning's future: 'There's no hurry here'

Published: Feb 24, 2016 at 03:41 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Broncos will continue waitin' on Peyton.

The future Hall of Famer is set to meet with Gary Kubiak this week, according to the Broncos' coach, but as of now Manning hasn't informed the team of his plans. Manning continues to keep in touch with members of the organization.

"Well, I think the bottom line is we made a decision on how we're going to go about it," Kubiak said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "It's about him taking his time, to work through some things, think through some things. There's no hurry here. We want him to enjoy what just took place and we'll go from there.

"Nothing has changed to that point. I think him and (general manager) John (Elway) have had some conversations, I had a brief one with him yesterday and we'll be talking probably today -- maybe this week. But I want him to take his time."

Kubiak is right, to a point. There is a hurry here. The Broncos need to pacify Brock Osweiler, an impending free agent set to hit the market in two weeks. They need to inform incoming free agents who will be playing quarterback. They need to provide clarity to potentially departing free agents who might be under center. In addition, Manning's salary becomes fully guaranteed March 8.

"I think it's free agency and all of those things leading up to it," Kubiak said. "There are obviously time frames in our business, but I think we kind of went through this last year and we're going to stick to it exactly how we did it last year."

Kubiak went out of his way to praise Osweiler, calling him a player with a bright future -- he said "we want him on our football team" -- and suggested that he made progress in his half season starting under center. For now, that needs to be good enough. The Broncos' plans are more or less on hold until "The Sheriff" checks in.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Saints

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is questionable to play Sunday against the Saints after returning from the team's game in Mexico City with a hamstring injury.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, WR Marquise Brown on track to return Sunday vs. Chargers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) appears ready to return to action, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday. Receiver Marquise Brown is also expected to be back on the field after missing the last five weeks due to a stay on IR.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Jets

Bears QB Justin Fields is listed as questionable versus the Jets as a left shoulder injury has kept him limited in practice this week.

news

Bengals RB Joe Mixon (concussion) ruled out vs. Titans; WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) game-time decision

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said Friday that RB Joe Mixon (concussion) will be out versus the Titans, but WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) will be a game-time decision after being out since Week 7.

news

Von Miller has lateral meniscus tear, will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller avoided an ACL tear, but he did sustain a tear in his lateral mensicus and will be re-evaluated after seven to 10 days, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich says RB Rachaad White ready for bigger role

With Leonard Fournette unable to practice so far this week, Bucs OC Byron Leftwich believes rookie RB Rachaad White is ready to handle the workload.

news

Taylor Decker after loss to Bills: 'This isn't the (expletive) same old Lions anymore'

Despite losing its sixth straight game on Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions showed signs of turning the corner in Sunday's loss to the high-powered Buffalo Bills.

news

Kevin O'Connell 'could not be more proud' of Vikings' bounce-back win on Thanksgiving after blowout loss

Vikings coach coach Kevin O'Connell said the ability to wipe away the bitter taste of a blowout loss and earn a big win on Thanksgiving Day speaks volumes about his team's character.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones on missed fourth-down opportunity vs. Cowboys: 'It was just a bad throw'

Giants QB Daniel Jones takes ownership of a bad throw to Saquon Barkley in the third quarter that could've extended a key drive in a loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry on overturned TD vs. Vikings: 'I believe I caught it'

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry shares his frustrations on his overturned touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson passes Randy Moss for most receiving yards through first three seasons

Justin Jefferson continues to make history, this time supplanting a Vikings great in the record books. The 23-year-old wideout passed Hall of Fame pass catcher Randy Moss on Thursday night for the most receiving yards through a player's first three seasons.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE