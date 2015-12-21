Around the NFL

Kubiak: Nothing has changed under center for Broncos

Published: Dec 21, 2015 at 07:47 AM
Marc Sessler

Coming off Sunday's crushing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Denver Broncos aren't ready to make an official switch under center -- at least not yet.

Coach Gary Kubiak told reporters Monday that nothing has changed at the quarterback position, where Brock Osweiler is still perched as Denver's starter until further notice, per NFL Media's James Palmer.

"We'll have a plan in place when we get to Wednesday, and we'll go to work," said Kubiak, noting that Denver would be "starting from scratch" this week in deciding whether Osweiler or veteran Peyton Manning would suit up for next Monday night's critical tilt with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Per USA TODAY's Lindsay Jones, Osweiler came out of the Steelers loss with a "sore" left shoulder, but Kubiak said "all indications are he'll be OK."

As for Manning, Kubiak said the veteran will dress Monday night -- even if he's not 100 percent -- if coaches feel he can help the team. Sidelined since Week 11 with a torn plantar fascia in his left foot, Manning practiced for the first time last week before the Broncos deactivated him against the Steelers.

If this all sounds highly fluid, that's because it is. We once wondered if Peyton had played his last snap for Denver, but Osweiler's second-half collapse against the Steelers could very well propel Manning back into the lineup.

Denver still has a shot at a first-round bye, but the Broncos could also miss the playoffs entirely if they lose out. With their season on the brink, Kubiak must decide whether a future Hall of Famer on the decline gives him a better shot at glory than an up-and-down Osweiler. Not exactly a win-win.

