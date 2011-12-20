Kubiak: Johnson will sit vs. Colts, but he's close to practicing

The Houston Texans' five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver will sit out Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts because of a strained left hamstring. It will be his ninth missed game of the season.
It has been an injured-plagued season for Johnson, who was sidelined for six consecutive games earlier in the season with a right hamstring injury that required surgery. He returned in Week 12 and played in two games before straining his left hamstring, which now has sidelined him for three games.
Texans coach Gary Kubiak said Tuesday that Johnson is "very close" to returning to practice, but he isn't quite ready.
"I would love Andre to get some playing time before we head into January," Kubiak said, according to the team's official Twitter account. "I think we're very close to him coming back out here."
The Texans (10-4) already have clinched the AFC South title, so Kubiak is staying cautious with the franchise's career leader in receiving yards. Houston plays Tennessee in its regular-season finale Jan. 1.
Kubiak said tight end Owen Daniels (knee) didn't practice Tuesday and also ruled out guard Mike Brisiel (fractured fibula) against the Colts.