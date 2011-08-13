Kubiak hopes backup Leinart can revive career as starter

"It's tough to be successful in this league, but I watched his confidence come back last year and I watched how our team reacted when he would go in when Matt (Schaub) missed a little time or something, he would go and practice or do whatever. They never wavered and I see that going on in practice right now. It's fun, I hope he gets his career going again and plays 10 or 12 years and comes back as a starter. That's what we all want for him."