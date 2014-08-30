Kris Durham released by Detroit Lions

Around the NFL

The Detroit Lions cut their second-most productive wide receiver from last season. The team announced that it has released wide receiver Kris Durham.

Among Lions wide receivers, Durham finished second to Calvin Johnson with 490 yards on 38 receptions in 2013. Although he offers boundary receiver size at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, Durham's 46.3 percent catch rate and 8.2 percent drop rate were among the worst in the league.

A former college teammate of Matthew Stafford, Durham ended up with a prominent role due to injuries to Nate Burleson and Ryan Broyles.

With Golden Tate upgrading the No. 2 role, Broyles healthy again and rookie tight end Eric Ebron adding a playmaking dimension at tight end, Durham was no longer needed as an insurance policy.

