Kraft: Tom Brady willing to play 6 or 7 more years

"I think Tommy's sustained excellence is just unbelievable. It's a lifestyle. He's in training. I remember after our first Super Bowl going down to the trainer in the old Foxboro Stadium three days after we won and he's in there with the music blaring, working out. The thing that's amazing about him, to this day he hasn't changed as a human being in terms of how he relates to people, but also how he works out. The only thing is he changes how he eats, how he diets. I'm not sure avocado ice cream is right for me, so if I can look like him and perform half as well, I guess I'll do it."