Around the NFL

Kraft: No one knows how Jimmy Garoppolo will respond

Published: May 18, 2015 at 01:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Robert Kraft believes Tom Brady is innocent of any wrongdoing in the Deflategate scandal.

Nevertheless, the New England Patriots' owner faces the possibility of opening up the season with second-year signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo for up to four games, if Brady's suspension isn't reduced upon appeal.

Speaking with The MMQB's Peter King, Kraft was asked how he thinks Garoppolo would do in Brady's stead.

"My gut feeling is the same as yours," Kraft said. "He is a very hard worker, a very fine young man, but until the bullets are flying and you're out there, no one knows. Think about how many of these first-round picks, even, don't make it. (Garoppolo was the team's second-round pick in 2014.) He works hard and he studies hard, though."

In the end, the owner hopes he doesn't have to find out.

"Deep down," Kraft said after a brief pause, "I would hope that's an academic question."

Unless Brady's suspension is fully overturned, Kraft will watch his team kick off the season with Garoppolo under center. Last week Gregg Rosenthal broke down what the Patriots' offense might look like with the young quarterback at the helm.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes Lindsay Rhodes to discuss the Patriots' response in the "Deflategate" saga and the latest names revealed on the "The Top 100 Players of 2015" countdown. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Steelers Pro Bowler, Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva retires after seven-season career

﻿Alejandro Villanueva﻿ has decided to retire following a seven-year NFL career, the Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday. The team placed the offensive lineman on the reserve/retired list.
news

Cardinals release linebacker Jordan Hicks in salary cap-saving cut

Arizona released linebacker Jordan Hicks, the team announced. The Cardinals also tendered one-year offers to exclusive rights free agents Jonathan Ward and Antoine Wesley, and are retaining linebacker ﻿Devon Kennard﻿, who has agreed to a restructure to stay in Arizona, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, March 9

Dolphins CB Byron Jones underwent surgery this week to repair a lingering left ankle injury . The star cornerback is expected to be out about two months and should be ready from training camp.
news

Commanders acquiring QB Carson Wentz from Colts in trade

The Washington Commanders are acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts in a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source.
news

Russell Wilson says he's 'forever grateful' to Seattle following trade to Broncos

The Russell Wilson era in Seattle ended Tuesday. But before he officially joined the Broncos, the longtime Seahawks franchise quarterback had a final message to the 12s.
news

Eagles center Jason Kelce on future: 'I'm playing until I'm not'

By now, ﻿Jason Kelce﻿ has to know he's very much wanted. The Eagles' longtime center has fielded enough questions about his future for five retirements. It's up to Kelce to decide if he wants to be back on any football field, and he hasn't made that decision yet.
news

Mitchell Trubisky open to joining Daboll, Giants in free agency: 'I don't know where I'm gonna go'

With a dearth of quality QBs available in free agency, ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ is becoming a popular name heading toward the open market. The Giants, who just hired former Bills OC Brian Daboll, are a popular landing spot for the QB.
news

Shelby Harris: Trade from Denver to Seattle 'tough,' but feels good knowing you're 'wanted'

After tweeting a crying emoji after news of being traded to the Seahawks in a package for Russell Wilson became public, Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris said he's torn about the deal.
news

Teams inquiring Giants about TE Evan Engram as slot receiver as well as tight end

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that teams have been inquiring about Evan Engram as a slot receiver as well as a tight end, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Seahawks releasing eight-time Pro Bowl LB Bobby Wagner

The Seahawks are releasing eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker ﻿Bobby Wagner﻿ after a decade with the team, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Titans signing OLB Harold Landry to five-year, $87.5M extension

The Titans are signing Harold Landry to a massive five-year, $87.5 million extension with $52.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night. 
news

Wide receiver Josh Gordon re-signs with Chiefs

Wide receiver Josh Gordon, who played the 2021 season with Kansas City, is re-signing with the Chiefs, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW