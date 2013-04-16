Kraft Family to match up to $100K in donations for bomb victims

"We are grieving for the victims of this senseless act," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said. "It is not lost on us that this tragedy occurred on Patriots Day, at an event where our own staff and their families were participating, and where thousands of runners were raising money for charities with which we are associated either through our Foundation, our alumni or our friends. Our focus is on helping those in need and beginning the healing process. We hope by matching donations we will encourage more people to give."