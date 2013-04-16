Kraft Family to match up to $100K in donations for bomb victims

Published: Apr 16, 2013 at 03:06 PM

The Kraft Family will match up to $100,000 that the New England Patriots and New England Revolution Charitable Foundations raise in online donations served to assist recovering victims in the wake of the tragic bombings at the Boston Marathon.

Donations can be made at Patriots.com/donate or at RevolutionSoccer.net/donate. Fans are asked to note the field "Boston Marathon" when making donations.

"We are grieving for the victims of this senseless act," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said. "It is not lost on us that this tragedy occurred on Patriots Day, at an event where our own staff and their families were participating, and where thousands of runners were raising money for charities with which we are associated either through our Foundation, our alumni or our friends. Our focus is on helping those in need and beginning the healing process. We hope by matching donations we will encourage more people to give."

There were over 30 members from the Patriots Charitable Foundation marathon team, including Patriots and Revolution staff and their families, who participated in the Boston Marathon. The race was halted when two explosions near the finish line resulted in three deaths and injured over 170 others.

The 2013 Patriots Charitable Foundation marathon team broke charitable fundraising records, raising more than $248,000 to support the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards program.

