Kony Ealy practices, has 'something going on' with Belichick

Published: Jul 28, 2017
Patriots defensive end Kony Ealy returned to practice on Friday after working on the side during Thursday's session. A source informed of Ealy's status said his sitting out the first day of the team's training camp was due to cramping.

On Friday, Ealy declined to specify the reason why he sat out on Thursday.

"No, just something you have to ask coach Bill [Belichick]. Me and him have something going on or whatever," Ealy told reporters. "Other than that, I'm just excited to be back out there and ready to go."

Ealy, who was otherwise effusive in his praise of the Patriots during his session with the media, was asked if he agreed with Belichick's decision.

"Of course. Am I going to go against what coach Belichick says? No," he said. "At the end of the day, my job is to come here and do everything I need to do for the team and do the right things on and off the field."

Ealy said he's looking forward to Saturday's practice, which will be in full pads.

"I can't wait," he said. "I haven't had them on in a hot minute."

