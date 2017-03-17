Kony Ealy excited to team up with Trey Flowers

"One of the great things that I've been able to do in my career is just play off my teammates' intensity. I know Trey is a great competitor, he's a hard worker," Ealy said Thursday during his introductory news conference. "I've heard nothing but great things about him, and just being around a guy like that up here, I think it's really going to help develop my game just because the guy knows how to do things the right way."