Kolb sprains knee, Cole injures shoulder during Eagles' practice

Published: Aug 10, 2009 at 06:52 AM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Two more Philadelphia Eagles have gone down during an injury-filled training camp.

Trent Cole, DE
Philadelphia Eagles

2008 Statistics
Games/Starts: 16/16

Tackles: 77

Sacks: 9

Backup quarterback Kevin Kolb sprained a ligament in his left knee and former Pro Bowl defensive end Trent Cole sprained his left shoulder in practice on Monday.

Kolb was injured early in the morning session. He walked to the sideline and was taken by cart to the locker room. Cole got hurt later in the session.

Both players will miss Thursday's preseason opener against New England, and are listed as day to day.

The Eagles signed quarterback Matt Nagy, who was with the team as a coaching intern. Nagy went to Delaware and played in the Arena Football League.

The Eagles already have lost starting middle linebacker Stewart Bradley and rookie tight end Cornelius Ingram for the season. Both players suffered ACL knee injuries last week.

