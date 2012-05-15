Kolb-Skelton, Hasselbeck-Locker headline QB battles for 2012

For his part, Locker played very well in three relief outings, throwing four touchdowns with no picks, while compiling an in-game rating over 90 every time. His performance at home against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14 was particularly encouraging, as the rookie threw for 282 yards in relief and made plays Hasselbeck can't make. Usually, in these cases, a tie goes to the guy with the upside, which is certainly the 23-year old Locker. After speaking with Mike Munchak, Breer feels a tie would go to the second-year quarterback, as well.