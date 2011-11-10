Kolb insists foot better; Cards QB might be backup vs. Eagles

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Kevin Kolb failed to practice again Thursday, seemingly decreasing the likelihood the quarterback will be able to start when the Arizona Cardinals visit his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, this weekend.
But Kolb insisted there has been "dramatic improvement" in his right turf toe injury.
While John Skelton could be headed for his second consecutive start Sunday, Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt raised the possibility that there could be a game-time decision to dress Kolb as the backup quarterback against the Eagles, even if he's unable to practice for the second week in a row.
"I wouldn't say that he has to (practice), but I would like for him to," Whisenhunt said. "It's all going to be a function of how much more he can do on his foot. He's made good progress, but we have to make sure that he can, like we said, still be able to drop and move."
Kolb dearly wants to play against his former team. He started seven games for the Eagles over a four-year span and was the heir apparent to Donovan McNabb before Michael Vick's arrival last year.
Kolb was upbeat Thursday, though. He said he's moving better and is improving his ability to push on the injured foot, which he plants while passing.
"That's what we're seeing dramatic improvement in the last couple of days," he said.
While the decision inevitably could be to start Skelton, the question of whether Kolb is healthy enough to be the backup ahead of Rich Bartel might not be answered until Sunday.
"It could go to game-time to where he would be in a backup role," Whisenhunt said. "You could think of it that way. It's really going to depend on how comfortable he is with the plan and if he can do anything or not as we continue to build off of that as the week progresses."
