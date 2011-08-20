Kolb-Fitz connection has a ways to go; Pack not quite on pace

5. Flynn a factor. Yes, Matt Flynn's stat line (5-for-6 for 141 yards and two touchdowns) was inflated by the 97-yard touchdown pass to receiver Chastin West. And yes, a large chunk of those 97 yards were compiled after the catch as a result of West outrunning everyone down the right sideline. But that ball from Flynn was on the money, and there was more to like about him on Friday than just that one toss. Flynn led two touchdown drives, looked in command in the two-minute offense before the half and even more settled in situations thereafter. All you have to do is watch him move his head (reading the defense and going through his progressions) to see how in control he is in McCarthy's offense. Combine that with his success stepping in for Rodgers in primetime against New England last December, and Flynn's making a real case for getting a chance to start somewhere in 2012.