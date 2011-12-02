Kolb expected to return for Cardinals against Cowboys

Sidelined for a month by a turf toe injury, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kevin Kolb was listed as probable on the team's injury report Friday and expected to return Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys after fully participating in practice for the third straight day.
Kolb told the team's website Friday that the toe was "the best its felt" since first injuring it, adding, "I don't see any reason it would keep me from playing."
"It looks pretty good that he's going to play," coach Ken Whisenhunt told the team's website. "I'm not going to say, 'Yes, he'll play' and then something happens between now and then with his foot, because it really comes down to the soreness. But it looks like he'll play."
Kolb even discussed how the pressure on him to succeed -- which was there at the start of the season -- will still be there when he returns, saying he is accustomed to it.
"There's been pressure on me since I was a seventh grader in middle school," Kolb told the website. "I really try to block it all out. … To say I never think about it, I'd be lying. But I really just try and go out and play the game the way I know how."