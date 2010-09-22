Kolb disappointed yet optimistic about future with Eagles

Eagles quarterback Kevin Kolb isn't sulking and still believes he has a bright future in Philadelphia, a source with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday.
He isn't happy about coach Andy Reidswitching to Michael Vick as his starting quarterback, but Kolb isn't seeking an exit from the Eagles' organization. He also doesn't have a fractured relationship with Reid, according to the source.
Kolb "knows he's going to be a starter in this league for a long time," according to the source, and "is fine." Kolb badly wants to start, but he isn't going to be a disruptive force of any type and is "not worried" about the current situation.
Reid spent two days meeting with Kolb and discussing his plans.
Kolb entered the season as the starter, suffered a concussion early in a Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers, and Vick has performed at a very high level since. Kolb previously had been an apprentice to Donovan McNabb, and some believed Kolb was poised for a breakthrough season.
Kolb received a contract extension early this offseason, and Vick's deal is up at season's end. Reid downplayed any effort to sign Vick long-term at this point during a news conference Tuesday.