Kolb, Bradley miss practice again; statuses vs. Lions in doubt

Neither quarterback Kevin Kolb nor middle linebacker Stewart Bradley practiced with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, according to the team's practice report, making it less likely that either will play Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
Both players sustained concussions during the season-opening loss to the Green Bay Packers, and neither passed the second phase of concussion testing Wednesday.
Backup quarterback Michael Vick will start in Kolb's place this weekend, a league source told NFL Network insider Michael Lombardi.