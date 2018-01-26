Koh Knows: Super Bowl LII MVP will be ... LeGarrette Blount!

Blount's overall numbers were blasé -- just 766 rush yards and three total scores -- but all the advanced metrics show how good the 250-pounder was in terms of individual effectiveness. After defenders closed within 1 yard (essentially an arm's length), Blount gained an average of 4.5 yards -- tied for the third-highest mark in the league. His 5.1 ypc average in 11 personnel (one RB, one TE, three WRs) was tied for fourth-best in the NFL. And Blount ripping off big chunks in receiver-heavy sets made him be a valuable asset; so long as he was on the field, defenses had to be alert for both the run and the pass, regardless of formation. This aided Doug Pederson in disguising his play-calling and keeping defenses off balance.