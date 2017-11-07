Koh Knows: Most underrated RBs in fantasy football

Fantasy spin: Make like 'N Sync and BUY, BUY, BUY all day. I think it's fair to believe the Raiders still have talent up front and a running renaissance is beyond feasible especially given Oakland's schedule after their Week 10 bye (bye, bye). Games versus the Patriots, Broncos, Giants and Chiefs lie ahead. Three of those teams are in the bottom 10 in terms of rushing defense and the Broncos are currently imploding making them vulnerable as well. As always, don't go crazy, remember overall sentiment in the fantasy streets is that these guys aren't terribly valuable. If you have Marshawn, ghost ride the whip and see where it takes you.