Koh Knows: Is Adrian Peterson a true fantasy stud?

Over the past three seasons AP has averaged 4.46 yards per carry when running out of singleback or I-formation sets, a stark contrast to his 3.05 ypc average when running from shotgun. For whatever reason, he's more comfortable running this way, maybe it's the way he reads blocks, maybe he needs more build-up speed before hitting the hole, who knows, but it's clear: For Peterson to be successful he needs his quarterback to be primarily under center.