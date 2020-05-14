Koetter: Todd Gurley's health the big unknown for Falcons

How helpful can Gurley truly be?

Gurley's workload decreased significantly in the second half of 2018 and most of 2019, as Koetter referenced, and most everyone expects the cause to be his knee, which gave him issues down the stretch in a 2018 run to the Super Bowl. Gurley simply hasn't looked like the same runner who sprinted through defenses in 2017.

Gurley's knee injury history didn't scare off the Rams in the 2015 draft, and they reaped the rewards from selecting him 10th overall. They were quick to cut bait this offseason, though, after failing to find a trade partner. Having completed a similar divorce with Devonta Freeman earlier in the offseason, the Falcons were happy to scoop up Gurley on a much more affordable deal that will pay him just $5.5 million in the lone year of the contract.

The answer everyone wants likely won't be available until well into the 2020 season. Gurley is joining an offense that won't require all that much learning, greasing the skids for him to step right into a significant role and potentially produce. That's the key, though: production. It feels more like a make-or-break season than anything, which is startling when considering Gurley will be just 26 years old by the time the season arrives.

"Really fortunate for us that he's coming from a real similar offensive system terminology wise," Koetter continued. "The run game is very similar conceptually to what they were doing in L.A. I know from talking to Todd that he's fired up to be coming back to Georgia. He can do everything. He's an excellent runner, he's good in the pass game, he can protect."