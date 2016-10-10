Koa Misi's neck injury might be career-threatening

When Koa Misi was placed on injured reserve to make room for cornerback Bene' Benwikere on Monday, it seemed likely that the 29-year-old veteran's season was over. It could be an even more severe than that, however.
Misi could have to undergo spinal fusion surgery, like Peyton Manning, for his neck injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported per a source informed of the situation. Rapoport added that the Dolphins' linebacker will monitor his neck for up to six months before deciding whether to have the surgery, while the injury itself could be career-ending.
The 2010 second-round pick started the first two weeks of the season at outside linebacker for Miami. He racked up 22 tackles in the three contests he played before the injury.
Misi was in the midst of his seventh NFL season, all with the Dolphins. After a promising rookie year which featured a career-best 4.5 sacks in 16 games played, Misi was unable to play a full slate again in the ensuing six seasons.