Knowledge of the bye weeks is important to draft success

If you want to have a successful fantasy football draft, there's more than just having an in-depth knowledge of player values. You also need an intimate understanding of the bye weeks. There aren't many owners who wouldn't love to have Drew Brees on their team. But when the Saints quarterback is on a bye (Week 10), who would be the best backup to draft and start in his absence? That's valuable information, but countless owners don't think about it on draft day. Fantasy owners would also love a backfield duo of Cedric Benson and DeAngelo Williams, right? Well, both of them are off in Week 6. But if those are the best players on the board, it doesn't make sense to pass on them to avoid the bye-week conflict. Instead, it's a better idea to target someone like Arian Foster, who faces an awful Chiefs run defense that week, as a third running back in the middle rounds.