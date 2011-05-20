Know thy enemy: AFC East rivals to work out in South Florida

The NFL lockout has forced players to find new ways to stay in shape this offseason. That includes banding together with players from other teams that are considered hated foes.
Players from the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins -- normally bitter AFC East rivals -- will come together next week for workouts resembling organized team activities, according to The Star-Ledger.
TEST Football Academy is facilitating the "lockout camp" for the players at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.
TEST founder Brian Martin told the newspaper that he expects Jets linebacker Bart Scott and offensive lineman Vlad Ducasse, and Dolphins players Channing Crowder, Randy Starks, Benny Sapp and Daniel Thomas to participate in the workouts. Also scheduled to attend are Bills wide receiver Donald Jones, free-agent cornerback Al Harris and free-agent defensive end Jevon Kearse.
"This is the one time these guys will be working together toward something," Martin said. "They'll be battling against each other in a couple months, so it's a perfect set-up."
Players will mix an hour of lifting weights with a longer workout session outside Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Receivers, defensive backs and linemen will run one-on-one drills, along with agility exercises, bag drills and change-of-direction drills. Mixed martial arts and boxing will be added to Thursday's workout, and on Friday, the athletes will train in the sand at Deerfield Beach.
Martin said he will separate participants into two teams, led by Scott and Crowder, and there will be a competition during the week to keep the players motivated.