Know thy enemy: AFC East rivals to work out in South Florida

Published: May 20, 2011 at 06:58 AM

The NFL lockout has forced players to find new ways to stay in shape this offseason. That includes banding together with players from other teams that are considered hated foes.

Carucci: Lockout hits training camps

With offseason workouts

all but officially wiped out

by the lockout, coaches are being forced to simplify

their training-camp plans, Vic Carucci writes.

More...

» La Canfora: NFL won't fully shut down
» Breer: Players have test to keep selves fit
» Kirwan: Teams in flux face toughest road

Players from the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins -- normally bitter AFC East rivals -- will come together next week for workouts resembling organized team activities, according to The Star-Ledger.

TEST Football Academy is facilitating the "lockout camp" for the players at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

TEST founder Brian Martin told the newspaper that he expects Jets linebacker Bart Scott and offensive lineman Vlad Ducasse, and Dolphins players Channing Crowder, Randy Starks, Benny Sapp and Daniel Thomas to participate in the workouts. Also scheduled to attend are Bills wide receiver Donald Jones, free-agent cornerback Al Harris and free-agent defensive end Jevon Kearse.

Martin also expects former Dolphins and Jets quarterback Chad Pennington, a coach for TEST, to stop by during the week.

"This is the one time these guys will be working together toward something," Martin said. "They'll be battling against each other in a couple months, so it's a perfect set-up."

Players will mix an hour of lifting weights with a longer workout session outside Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Receivers, defensive backs and linemen will run one-on-one drills, along with agility exercises, bag drills and change-of-direction drills. Mixed martial arts and boxing will be added to Thursday's workout, and on Friday, the athletes will train in the sand at Deerfield Beach.

Martin said he will separate participants into two teams, led by Scott and Crowder, and there will be a competition during the week to keep the players motivated.

