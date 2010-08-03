Knee injury will sideline Dolphins rookie LB Edds for season

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins rookie linebacker A.J. Edds will miss the entire season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, coach Tony Sparano said Tuesday.
Edds was hurt during practice in the team's indoor bubble on the fourth day of training camp Monday.
A fourth-round draft pick from Iowa, Edds had been working with the second team at inside linebacker next to veteran Tim Dobbins and was expected to play a significant role in passing situations this season.
"A.J. looked like he had some really good promise and had the ability to do a good job," Sparano said. "This is one of the body blows that you get during training camp or during the course of the season that you have to respond to, and the next guy in line will have to step up and get himself ready to go."
Seventh-round pick Austin Spitler, who has missed practice time because of illness, likely will move into Edds' backup role.
The Dolphins signed linebacker Micah Johnson and terminated the contract of cornerback Evan Oglesby. Johnson played at Kentucky and originally was signed by the New York Giants this year as an undrafted free agent.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press