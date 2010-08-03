Knee injury will sideline Dolphins rookie LB Edds for season

Published: Aug 03, 2010 at 07:27 AM

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins rookie linebacker A.J. Edds will miss the entire season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, coach Tony Sparano said Tuesday.

Edds was hurt during practice in the team's indoor bubble on the fourth day of training camp Monday.

A fourth-round draft pick from Iowa, Edds had been working with the second team at inside linebacker next to veteran Tim Dobbins and was expected to play a significant role in passing situations this season.

"A.J. looked like he had some really good promise and had the ability to do a good job," Sparano said. "This is one of the body blows that you get during training camp or during the course of the season that you have to respond to, and the next guy in line will have to step up and get himself ready to go."

Seventh-round pick Austin Spitler, who has missed practice time because of illness, likely will move into Edds' backup role.

The Dolphins signed linebacker Micah Johnson and terminated the contract of cornerback Evan Oglesby. Johnson played at Kentucky and originally was signed by the New York Giants this year as an undrafted free agent.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton growing confident with more responsibilities entering Year 2

Entering his second season, Nick Bolton is set to become the Chiefs' starting middle linebacker and the unit's primary signal caller.

news

Rams' Cooper Kupp wants Odell Beckham back to 'pursue a Super Bowl with us again'

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is fresh off a contract extension and wants another pass-catcher to rejoin him in Los Angeles. Kupp recently touted Odell Beckham as an "incredible football player" and wants him back to pursue a Super Bowl.

news

WR Tyreek Hill on Kansas City exit: 'The only thing I care about is respect within the building'

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently spoke on his podcast about his trade from the Chiefs, reflecting on underutilization in his final season, getting a contract that makes sense and earning respect inside the building.

news

Seahawks LB Uchenna Nwosu embracing new opportunity, aims to 'shine' in revamped defense

Newly signed linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is confident the Seahawks can successfully deal with the roster's drastic turnover despite losing prominent leaders on both sides of the ball.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW