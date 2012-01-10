Knee injury will sideline Broncos WR Decker vs. Patriots

DENVER -- Broncos coach John Fox said he wouldn't give any injury updates until Wednesday, but according to one team source, there's "no chance" wide receiver Eric Decker will be able to play in Saturday's divisional playoff game against the New England Patriots.
Fox said Monday that Decker was "day to day" with a sprained knee that he suffered during last weekend's wild-card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Broncos besides Decker who sat out practice Tuesday included defensive end Elvis Dumervil (right ankle), tight end Daniel Fells (unspecified injury) and safeties Brian Dawkins (neck) and David Bruton (Achilles).
The Associated Press contributed to this report.