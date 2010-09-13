Knee injury will sideline Bills' Posluszny about three weeks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills starting middle linebacker Paul Posluszny will miss about three weeks after hurting his right knee during a season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Bills coach Chan Gailey, while providing the update after practice Monday, didn't disclose any details of the injury, except to say tests revealed it wasn't as severe as first feared. There's a possibility Posluszny might not be back until Oct. 24, when Buffalo returns from its bye week to play at Baltimore.
Posluszny was hurt while tackling Dolphins running back Ronnie Brown on the opening play of the third quarter in Sunday's 15-10 loss. Trainers examined Posluszny's knee before he jogged to the locker room.
Posluszny returned a few minutes later, wearing what appeared to be a brace. After testing his knee along the sideline, Posluszny walked back to the locker room.
The injury is the latest setback for Buffalo's 2007 second-round pick out of Penn State. He missed most of his rookie season with a broken left arm and four more games last year after breaking a bone in the same arm.
Akin Ayodele, signed last week after Kawika Mitchell was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a foot injury, and Keith Ellison are candidates to start in place of Posluszny.
Starting outside linebacker Reggie Torbor didn't play Sunday while continuing to recover from a chest injury. Gailey said there's a chance Torbor could be ready to play this week.
Gailey said reserve safety Cary Harris will not play this weekend after hurting his hamstring against the Dolphins.
The Bills signed tight end Rob Myers to their practice squad to replace tight end DajLeon Farr, who was placed on the practice squad/injured list because of an undisclosed injury.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Myers was released Sept. 4 by the New England Patriots. He split last season on New England and Philadelphia's practice squads. He initially was signed by the New York Jets last year as an undrafted free agent out of Utah State.
