Knee injury to sideline Bears LB Tinoisamoa for second week

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Linebacker Pisa Tinoisamoa will miss his second consecutive game because of a knee injury when the Chicago Bears play the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Tinoisamoa sat out last week's win at Detroit and didn't practice this week after undergoing what Bears coach Lovie Smith said was minor arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.
Nick Roach, who started at strongside linebacker in Tinoisamoa's place against the Lions, is questionable with a back injury. He went through a full practice Friday.
