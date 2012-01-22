Knee injury sidelines 49ers WR Ginn vs. Giants

Published: Jan 22, 2012 at 08:43 AM

San Francisco 49ers wideout Ted Ginn Jr. is out of the NFC Championship Game against the New York Giants with an injured right knee, and tight end Delanie Walker is active for the first time since breaking his left jaw.

Ginn hurt his knee last week against the New Orleans Saints and did not practice all week leading up to Sunday's game. He normally starts at receiver and returns kicks and punts. Kyle Williams is listed as the starter in his place.

San Francisco is getting a boost with Walker's return. He has been out since breaking his jaw in two places Dec. 24 in Seattle.

Also inactive for the 49ers: quarterback Scott Tolzien, cornberback Shawntae Spencer, fullback Moran Norris, guards Daniel Kilgore and Mike Person and nose tackle Ian Williams.

Tight end Jake Ballard is active for the Giants despite a banged-up right knee. Team sources told NFL Network's Albert Breer on Sunday morning that the New York Giants fully expect Ballard to play against the 49ers.

Linebacker Mark Herzlich is inactive with an ankle injury for the Giants along with wideout Ramses Barden, running back Da'Rel Scott, center Jim Cordle, defensive end Justin Trattou, defensive tackle Jimmy Kennedy and offensive tackle James Brewer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

