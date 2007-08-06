Knee injury may sideline Colts DT McFarland long term; T.O.'s back OK

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Anthony McFarland injured his knee Friday and missed Saturday's controlled scrimmage.
Colts coach Tony Dungy called the injury serious and said McFarland might need surgery but didn't give details on how the injury happened or which knee was hurt.
"It's a long-term injury," Dungy said. "It's (surgery) something that we're contemplating. It's something that I think is going to happen."
The 300-pound McFarland, who was obtained in a trade from Tampa last season and helped shore up the Colts' run defense in the playoffs, left the field early during Friday's workout. He was sent to Indianapolis for an MRI and has an injured patella tendon.
"He's not going to be back in the next three or four weeks or anything like that," Dungy said.
Raheem Brock will start at one defensive tackle spot, but it was unclear who would eventually take McFarland's role.
Rookie defensive tackle Quinn Pitcock, a third-round draft pick from Ohio State, could fill in.
Pitcock practiced for the first time Monday after missing the first week of camp with a leg injury.
Dungy didn't rule out trying to find another defensive tackle on the NFL waiver wire or through a trade.
"We won't leave any stone unturned. But for the most part, guys that are here are the guys that we're counting on," Dungy said.
Terrell Owens' back pain is just spasms and isn't considered serious.
An MRI taken when Owens missed the Dallas Cowboys' practice for the second straight day, showed no problems.
The Cowboys had the exam done because the 33-year-old receiver still had muscle stiffness a day after being treated by team trainers. T.O. got more treatment Monday and wasn't on the field for either of the team's two practice sessions.
Receivers coach Ray Sherman said he didn't know if Owens would be at practice Tuesday, when the Cowboys will have their last full workout in the Alamodome.
New Dolphins linebacker Joey Porter sought a second opinion before deciding whether to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery that could sideline him for at least two weeks.
Porter has been out of action since Friday because of the injury, which began bothering him during the offseason. He was examined over the weekend and sought a second opinion from Birmingham, Ala.-based specialist Dr. James Andrews.
The Dolphins' first exhibition game is Saturday against Jacksonville. Porter would miss most or all of the preseason if he requires surgery.
Another injury concern surfaced when tackle Anthony Alabi limped off the field Monday morning after hurting his left knee. He was to be evaluated.
Following substantive talks over the weekend, holdout Brady Quinn and the Browns are only $500,000 apart in guaranteed money for the first-round pick.
The major sticking point in negotiations between the Browns and agent Tom Condon are escalator clauses based on playing time for Quinn, who slid to No. 22 in the April draft after being projected as a top 10 selection.
Condon's proposal would allow Quinn to get a $5 million increase in the final two years of a potential five-year deal if he takes 55 percent of the snaps in any two of the first three years or 70 percent in any one of the first three.
Quinn missed his 11th day of camp on Monday.
The wide receiver from LSU will begin camp on the physically unable-to-perform list. He will work out individually until he is in good enough shape to participate in team drills, Chiefs coach Herm Edwards said.
"We've got to make sure that we get him through that first period of training camp where his legs are underneath him so he can go out and compete," Edwards said. "From there, it's just a matter of how quickly he learns."
Bowe, who missed the first 10 days of camp, is not expected to play in Kansas City's first preseason game at Cleveland this weekend, but should be ready when the Chiefs host Miami on Aug. 16.
Franklin, who left Baltimore to sign with San Francisco in the offseason, was injured when two offensive linemen rolled onto his leg during a play.
"It's not as bad as it could have been," Nolan said. "Missing training camp doesn't get me excited. ... That's a disappointment, but it's not that bad."
"We added money to get Donald paid like the Pro Bowl receiver he is," agent Jordan Woy said Monday in an e-mail to The Associated Press.
The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that Driver was given a one-year extension through the 2010 season, adding almost $11 million to his existing deal. Most of that money comes in the final year of the new deal, as Driver would make about $7 million in 2010.
First-round draft pick Jarvis Moss put a scare into himself and the Broncos when he twisted his left knee while doing a spin move during 1-on-1 pass-rush drills and was taken off the field on a cart.
An MRI exam was negative and Moss returned to the sideline for the afternoon drills, which were moved to an indoor practice facility because of heavy rains.
"I'm good. Everything checked out or whatever. It kind of scared me for a minute. I thought it was something real serious, but I'm fine," Moss said. "I'm going to go rehab tonight and hopefully I can go in the morning."