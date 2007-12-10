Knee injury could sideline Merriman beyond Week 15

Published: Dec 10, 2007 at 08:34 AM

SAN DIEGO -- Star outside linebacker Shawne Merriman will miss the San Diego Chargers' home game against Detroit on Sunday because of a sprained ligament in his left knee.

Coach Norv Turner said Monday the injury isn't season-ending.

"I'm not going to speculate, but it could be a couple of weeks," Turner said a day after Merriman was hurt in the second quarter of San Diego's 23-17 overtime win at Tennessee.

With three games to go in the regular season, the Chargers (8-5) lead the AFC West by two games over Denver. The Chargers can win the division for the second straight season if they beat the Lions and the Broncos lose to the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

Merriman had two sacks Sunday to push his season total to 11 1/2. He's the sixth player in NFL history to get 10 or more sacks in his first three seasons; his career total is 38 1/2.

He had an NFL-high 17 sacks last year.

Quarterback Philip Rivers also has a sprained left knee, but anticipates playing Sunday

Rivers also was hurt in the second quarter, but returned to start the second half.

"It was pretty sore this morning, but it shouldn't be anything I can't manage and get better during the week," he said.

The team was reluctant to shed more light on the severity of the injuries.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DeMeco Ryans ahead of win-and-in Week 18: Texans, Colts 'completely different' teams from Week 2 bout 

Saturday night's win-and-in matchup between the 9-7 Houston Texans and 9-7 Indianapolis Colts is a rematch of a division tilt that took place all the way back in Week 2. Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said on Monday that the two clubs are "completely different" from September.
news

'Healthy' Derek Carr hitting stride as Saints push for spot in NFC playoffs

The New Orleans Saints continue to cling to their postseason chances ahead of Week 18's bout with the Atlanta Falcons, thanks to the play of their defense and recent run from quarterback Derek Carr.
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Cowboys replace Eagles in top five; Dolphins slip as playoffs loom

Heading into the final week of the 2023 regular season, things are looking good for the Cowboys. The Eagles, on the other hand ... With the playoffs on the horizon, see how Eric Edholm arranges the NFL hierarchy from 1 to 32.
news

Jets aiming to end 15-game skid against the Patriots to close 2023 campaign

The New York Jets still have something to play for to close the 2023 NFL season. Sure, Gang Green clinched its fourth consecutive double-digit loss campaign and 13th straight season sans a playoff berth, but ending a 15-game losing streak against AFC East rival New England is on the players' minds this week.