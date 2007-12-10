Knee injury could sideline Merriman beyond Week 15

SAN DIEGO -- Star outside linebacker Shawne Merriman will miss the San Diego Chargers' home game against Detroit on Sunday because of a sprained ligament in his left knee.
"I'm not going to speculate, but it could be a couple of weeks," Turner said a day after Merriman was hurt in the second quarter of San Diego's 23-17 overtime win at Tennessee.
With three games to go in the regular season, the Chargers (8-5) lead the AFC West by two games over Denver. The Chargers can win the division for the second straight season if they beat the Lions and the Broncos lose to the Houston Texans on Thursday night.
Merriman had two sacks Sunday to push his season total to 11 1/2. He's the sixth player in NFL history to get 10 or more sacks in his first three seasons; his career total is 38 1/2.
He had an NFL-high 17 sacks last year.
Rivers also was hurt in the second quarter, but returned to start the second half.
"It was pretty sore this morning, but it shouldn't be anything I can't manage and get better during the week," he said.
The team was reluctant to shed more light on the severity of the injuries.
