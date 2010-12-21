Knee injuries land Browns' Fujita, Wright on injured reserve

Published: Dec 21, 2010 at 09:43 AM

CLEVELAND -- The Browns announced Tuesday that they have placed linebacker Scott Fujita and cornerback Eric Wright on season-ending injured reserve.

Fujita hasn't played since he strained a left knee ligament during a Nov. 14 game against the New York Jets. Fujita, a defensive captain who signed with the Browns as a free agent in March after playing with the Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints, was one of Cleveland's top players before being hurt.

Wright's trip to IR ends a turbulent season for the four-year veteran. He injured his left knee during Sunday's loss at Cincinnati. Wright was beaten for several touchdowns earlier this season and eventually lost his starting job to rookie Joe Haden.

The Browns also signed nose tackle Travis Ivey from the practice squad and free-agent linebacker Steve Octavien. Fullback Tyler Clutts was signed to the practice squad.

