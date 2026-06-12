Klint Kubiak: Raiders rookie QB Fernando Mendoza has 'gotten a ton better'

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Fernando Mendoza has received in offseason practices a taste of what's to come, however the true glare of the spotlight won't begin to truly focus on him until late July when the Las Vegas Raiders opening training camp.

Then everything will be dissected -- his passes, his play behind center, which section of the depth chart he is quarterbacking.

That comes with being the No. 1 overall draft pick, especially at that position.

"I'm really working hard with (the) coaching staff, who's pushing me and have done a phenomenal job of relaying and communicating the information needed," Mendoza said. "It's up to me to take full advantage of that, and I feel like I've been growing every day from the first day of OTAs, then (Tuesday) in minicamp. I feel like I'm leaps and bounds ahead of where I was."

Though the Raiders aren't forcing Mendoza to come in and immediately be the team's franchise QB -- all indications point to veteran Kirk Cousins entering the season as the starter -- that doesn't mean coaches have held back in hitting the rookie with the playbook.

"He's gotten a ton better, putting the work in," coach Klint Kubiak said. "I think it is an adjustment, but with anyone coming into the league, you got to put the work into it and he's done that. We're going to ask him to play under center, we're going to ask him to play in the gun, we're going to ask him to play in the pistol. All of our quarterbacks. That's not just us, that's a leaguewide thing.