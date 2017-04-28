Kizer, Cook among Daniel Jeremiah's Day 2 draft steals

Published: Apr 28, 2017 at 06:44 PM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

Here are the picks in the 2017 NFL Draft I thought were steals on Day 2:

DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

Team:Browns | Round: 2 | Overall pick: 52

Kizer was Cleveland's fourth pick in the draft, yet I didn't see much separation between him and Mitchell Trubisky, the quarterback from North Carolina that Chicago mortgaged the future to take No. 2 overall on Thursday night. In fact, in my final top 50, I had Trubisky ranked No. 34, and Kizer No. 36. I would much rather have Kizer at 52 than Trubisky at 1, the only position Cleveland had to secure the North Carolina QB.

Tim Williams, LB, Alabama

Team:Ravens | Round: 3 | Overall pick: 78

I had Williams ranked No. 42 in my top 50 players list. He would have been higher if not for his poor run defense and issues off the field. If he can stay focused on those two things and clean both up, he could end up being one of the biggest steals of this entire draft. He's more dominant than Tyus Bowser, the pass rusher from Houston that Baltimore took in Round 2.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC

Team:Steelers | Round: 2 | Overall pick: 62

I want to include two other Pittsburgh picks here: OLB T.J. Watt (Round 1, Pick 30) on Day 1 and RB James Conner (Round 3, Pick 105) on Friday. All three are typical Steelers. They play with crazy energy, toughness, and physicality. While Watt went about where I had him ranked, the other two I thought were steals at the point they were taken. The Steelers are having an excellent draft, in my opinion.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

Team:Vikings | Round: 2 | Overall pick: 41

I had Cook as my 15th-ranked player in this draft, but issues off the field dropped his stock. If he can stay clean, I think he has a legitimate chance of winning rookie of the year honors in Minnesota. Even though the Vikings signed Latavius Murray in free agency, Cook won't need many carries to do a lot of damage.

Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky

Team:Titans | Round: 3 | Overall pick: 72

Interestingly, my NFL comparison for Taylor is Derrick Mason, who cut his teeth with Tennessee, spending his first eight NFL years with the organization. He and the Titans' first-round selection, Corey Davis, are going to be an excellent combination of rookie receivers.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC.

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.

news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW