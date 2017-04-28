Kizer, Cook among Daniel Jeremiah's Day 2 draft steals

DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
Kizer was Cleveland's fourth pick in the draft, yet I didn't see much separation between him and Mitchell Trubisky, the quarterback from North Carolina that Chicago mortgaged the future to take No. 2 overall on Thursday night. In fact, in my final top 50, I had Trubisky ranked No. 34, and Kizer No. 36. I would much rather have Kizer at 52 than Trubisky at 1, the only position Cleveland had to secure the North Carolina QB.
Tim Williams, LB, Alabama
I had Williams ranked No. 42 in my top 50 players list. He would have been higher if not for his poor run defense and issues off the field. If he can stay focused on those two things and clean both up, he could end up being one of the biggest steals of this entire draft. He's more dominant than Tyus Bowser, the pass rusher from Houston that Baltimore took in Round 2.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
I want to include two other Pittsburgh picks here: OLB T.J. Watt (Round 1, Pick 30) on Day 1 and RB James Conner (Round 3, Pick 105) on Friday. All three are typical Steelers. They play with crazy energy, toughness, and physicality. While Watt went about where I had him ranked, the other two I thought were steals at the point they were taken. The Steelers are having an excellent draft, in my opinion.
Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
I had Cook as my 15th-ranked player in this draft, but issues off the field dropped his stock. If he can stay clean, I think he has a legitimate chance of winning rookie of the year honors in Minnesota. Even though the Vikings signed Latavius Murray in free agency, Cook won't need many carries to do a lot of damage.
Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky
Interestingly, my NFL comparison for Taylor is Derrick Mason, who cut his teeth with Tennessee, spending his first eight NFL years with the organization. He and the Titans' first-round selection, Corey Davis, are going to be an excellent combination of rookie receivers.