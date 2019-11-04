Kitchens 'not worried about' job security after loss

"I think our guys are still fighting,'' he said. "I think they go out and played well for the most part. Got bogged down in the red zone offensively. Defensively, I think you make a few more tackles and they don't really have much. They scored 24 points on 21 minutes of possession, so that means that they were getting them off the field and giving up a few big plays and a couple tackles that extended drives for them. Offensively, we moved the ball pretty well until we got in the red zone. It just takes execution. I don't think we've got anyone here that's going to give up or throw in the towel.