Kirk Cousins Will Be Starting Dad For Newborn Baby Boy

In fact, he made headlines earlier this week, after revealing he keeps a sheet of media members' names and faces on a print out in his locker room. During interviews and press conferences, Cousins has a habit of responding to each question with the reporter's first name. Cousins told WUSA sports anchor Darren Haynes: "You media people will be happy to see I've got your names and faces here on a printout, so I can hopefully remember all your names as you guys change from year to year." Which is both very thoughtful and kind of a power move but either way I like it.