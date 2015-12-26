Kirk Cousins throws 4 TD passes, Redskins beat Eagles 38-24

PHILADELPHIA -- Worst to first in a mediocre division counts the same.
Kirk Cousins threw four touchdown passes and had a season-high 365 yards and the Washington Redskins beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-24 Saturday night to clinch the NFC East title.
Only 4-12 last season, the Redskins (8-7) began their turnaround when Cousins rallied them from a 24-0 first-half deficit to a 31-30 win over Tampa Bay on Oct. 25. They've won three straight for the first time since a seven-game winning streak helped them secure the division in 2012 in Robert Griffin III's rookie year.
DeAngelo Hall returned DeMarco Murray's fumble 17 yards for a momentum-changing TD in the third quarter. Cousins threw TD passes to Chris Thompson and Pierre Garcon and a pair to Jordan Reed.
