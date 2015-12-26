Kirk Cousins takes knee, leaves Jay Gruden confused

Kirk Cousins led the Redskins on an excellent drive late in the first half of Saturday night's game in Philadelphia, putting the Redskins at the seven-yard line with six seconds to play.
What happened next is hard to explain.
"Six seconds left, we were going to throw a fade to Pierre Garcon," Gruden told CBS' Evan Washburn. "I have no idea why Kirk took a knee. I'll have to find out at halftime."
"There was a lot of confusion with what the playcall was and for lack of a better word, I just had a lapse in my decision-making and instinctually took a knee when I should've thrown the ball away to stop the clock," Cousins said in his post-game press conference. "We were very fortunate it didn't end up hurting us."
The lapse didn't end up costing the Redskins, who dominated in the second half en route to a 38-24 victory, clinching the NFC East.