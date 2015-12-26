Around the NFL

Kirk Cousins takes knee, leaves Jay Gruden confused

Published: Dec 26, 2015 at 02:16 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Kirk Cousins led the Redskins on an excellent drive late in the first half of Saturday night's game in Philadelphia, putting the Redskins at the seven-yard line with six seconds to play.

What happened next is hard to explain.

After a timeout by the Eagles defense, Cousins took a knee on the ensuing snap. The only problem: He didn't have any timeouts left. The clock ran out at the end of the half with a 16-10 Redskins lead. Even coach Jay Gruden had no idea what happened.

"Six seconds left, we were going to throw a fade to Pierre Garcon," Gruden told CBS' Evan Washburn. "I have no idea why Kirk took a knee. I'll have to find out at halftime."

"There was a lot of confusion with what the playcall was and for lack of a better word, I just had a lapse in my decision-making and instinctually took a knee when I should've thrown the ball away to stop the clock," Cousins said in his post-game press conference. "We were very fortunate it didn't end up hurting us."

The lapse didn't end up costing the Redskins, who dominated in the second half en route to a 38-24 victory, clinching the NFC East.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson to miss several weeks after undergoing surgery to repair injured finger

Russell Wilson is expected to miss several weeks after undergoing surgery Friday to repair his injured finger, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

49ers rookie QB Trey Lance to make first start vs. Cardinals; Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) out 

Trey Lance's number is being called. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo will not be available for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals because of a lingering calf injury.
news

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) questionable to play vs. Steelers

Teddy Bridgewater participated in Broncos practice for the second straight day on Friday, this time as a full participant. If he clears the final step of concussion protocol Saturday, he should start vs. Pittsburgh.
news

Julio Jones (hamstring) out for Titans; A.J. Brown to play vs. Jags

The Titans will get one of their two big-name wide receivers back for their Week 5 matchup against the Jaguars. Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that A.J. Brown would play Sunday, but Julio Jones remains out.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) doubtful to play vs. Eagles

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is a long shot to play in Sunday's tilt against the Eagles. The Panthers officially listed the RB as doubtful to play due to the hamstring injury suffered in Week 3. McCaffrey did not play Week 4.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 8

﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿'s rib injury will keep him out for at least one more week. The good news for the Buccaneers: Edge rusher ﻿Jason Pierre-Paul﻿ (shoulder) and corner Jamel Dean (knee) will both play Sunday, per HC Bruce Arians.
news

Russell Wilson (finger) to undergo MRI following negative X-rays; surgery still possible

Russell Wilson avoided a fracture to his injured finger -- at least as far as the X-ray could tell. X-rays on Wilson's finger came back negative with an MRI to follow Friday before a consultation with hand specialist, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

What to watch for in New York Jets-Atlanta Falcons in London

In the first of two straight weeks featuring games from London, star rookie ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Zach Wilson﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ and the New York Jets will face Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium live on NFL Network.
news

Stephon Gilmore harbors no hard feelings toward Patriots, excited to join Panthers

The Patriots planned to release Stephon Gilmore before agreeing to a trade with the Panthers in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. The All-Pro corner said he harbors no ill will toward his former club, despite animosity built up by the lack of a new contract he'd been seeking this offseason.
news

C.J. Uzomah: Bengals beating Packers would 'put the league on notice that we're here'

A battle of 3-1 teams are set to square off Sunday when the NFC North-leading Packers travel to Cincinnati to face the AFC North-leading Bengals.
news

Quandre Diggs on Seahawks defense: 'We got (expletive) we need to fix, and everybody knows that'

The Seahawks defense was again ripped apart, allowing the Rams to gobble up 476 yards in Los Angeles' 26-17 road win Thursday night in Seattle.
news

Geno Smith does 'incredible job' replacing Russell Wilson as Seahawks fall short vs. Rams

Entering his third season as the Seahawks backup, Geno Smith, the coin-flip champion, hadn't taken a meaningful snap in his time in Seattle. That changed Thursday night.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW