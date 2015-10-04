Kirk Cousins solid when it counts in Redskins' win

Landover, Maryland -- Kirk Cousins led the Redskins on a 15-play, 90-yard game-winning-touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to beat the Eagles 23-20 on Sunday. Here's what we learned:
- Kirk Cousins was solid down the stretch, but Washington will be in trouble if it has to rely on his arm too much. The quarterback will not scare opposing good defenses with his check-down happy approach. Alfred Morris and Matt Jones didn't produce much for Jay Gruden (72 total yards between the two), which forced Cousins to launch 46 pass attempts. Cousins finished 31 of 46 for 289 yards passing. Although the Redskins' offense will be happy to get deep threat DeSean Jackson back from injury, Pierre Garcon came up big for Washington late in the fourth quarter.
- Sam Bradford looked lost during the first half on Sunday, but bounced back quickly after halftime when he led Philadelphia to two consecutive scoring drives. In the fourth quarter, Bradford threw his best pass for a 39-yard touchdown to Miles Austin. Bradford is accurate when he has a clean pocket to throw from, but he's not the prototypical quarterback for Chip Kelly's system.
- When Philadelphia signed DeMarco Murray and Ryan Mathews we expected the Eagles' ground attacked to be one of the best in the league. Philly fans are still waiting on positive returns from both players. Murray had his best run of the season in the first half but was held in check throughout the contest. The former Cowboys running back had 36 yards rushing.
- The Eagles might be in the market for a kicker. Caleb Sturgis missed a 33-yard field goal to end the first half and also missed an extra-point attempt in the third quarter. Sturgis' second extra-point attempt felt like he was kicking for his job.
- The Eagles got off to a rough start on the defensive end. Cornerback Byron Maxwell and linebacker Mychal Kendricks were both injured during the first series. Maxwell injured his quad and Kendricks injured his hamstring.