Kirk Cousins set up for huge Week 12 in fantasy

Latavius Murray has been a late-season revelation for fantasy owners as Minnesota's workhorse, logging 53 touches over his last three games. And in the last two games since coming off a bye, Murray's averaged 5.1 yards per carry with three rushing touchdowns in that span. He entered the season with a lingering ankle injury following offseason surgery, but seems to be fully healthy for fantasy owners' stretch run. That's all good news as he has a great matchup against the Lions on Thanksgiving. Detroit is allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs (21.25) over the last four weeks. They've faced some good (Steelers, Bears) and not so good (Packers, Browns) backfields in that span. So, as long as Murray gets his normal volume, he's averaged 16 carries per game in the last two weeks, he should have no trouble producing against a Lions defense that can't stop the run lately.