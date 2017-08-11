Kirk Cousins: Redskins' ugly game 'a wake-up call'

Cousins' first pass, aimed downfield at Terrelle Pryor, was nearly picked off by safety Eric Weddle. Two plays later on third-and-8, Cousins dropped back into a gnarled pocket that quickly folded around him before Baltimore's Anthony Levine blasted him with a sack.
His second and final drive dissolved just as quickly, leaving Cousins to finish the night 1-of-2 passing for five yards, zero points and the drive-ending takedown.
"It's a wake-up call," Cousins said, per The Washington Post. "It showed us, as much as we may have been making some plays in training camp in Richmond and feeling good about what we were doing, it's a realization that we've got a long way to go."
The much-needed wake-up call extends to the offensive line, a unit that was dominated by Baltimore's smothering front. It was disturbing to watch Redskins runner Rob Kelley repeatedly blown up by the Ravens, who held Washington to a measly 39 yards at 2.2 yards per rush.
Liz Clarke of The Post noted that the tone at Washington's training camp "has been lighthearted most days." No matter the look and feel of those practices, it was evident Thursday night that the Redskins still have miles to go.