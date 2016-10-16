Around the NFL

Kirk Cousins, Redskins drop hammer on Wentz, Eagles

Published: Oct 16, 2016 at 09:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Washington Redskins (4-2) leaned on a ferocious pass rush and a balanced, clock-draining offense to drop a 27-20 hammer on the Philadelphia Eagles (3-2) at FedExField. Here's what we learned:

  1. Kirk Cousins has suffered endless criticism this season, but the Redskins quarterback deserves credit for making his share of pretty throws on Sunday. Even with productive tight end Jordan Reed out of the lineup, Cousins looked strong directing a clock-chewing attack that, midway through the third period, had outgained Philly 341 yards to 41. Cousins (18-of-34 passing for 263 yards with two scores and a pick six) led long touchdown drives that covered 71, 90 and 75 yards before the break. Take away Philly's kneel-down to end the first half and Washington at one point owned the ball for an outrageous 38 straight plays against an Eagles team that entered Sunday leading the NFL in time of possession. Washington's four-game win streak has plenty to do with Cousins, who sports an 8-to-3 touchdown-to-pick ratio over his past four starts after a 1-to-3 mark to start the year.
  1. All seven of Carson Wentz's touchdown strikes as a rookie have come against defensive fronts ignoring the blitz. The Redskins on Sunday chose a different route, going after the Eagles quarterback from wire to wire. The suspension of stout right tackle Lane Johnson hurt right away, as fill-in blocker Halapoulivaati Vaitai gave up a heat-seeking sack to Ryan Kerrigan on Philly's opening drive, a march that saw Wentz absorb a pair of takedowns. The Eagles' offense was a ghost for much of the afternoon, opening the game with four straight punts as Wentz (11-of-22 passing for 179 yards) played only two snaps in the second quarter and dialed up just 12 passing yards over the first 30 minutes, the lowest output for Philly since 2010. Wentz at one stage didn't throw a pass for 20-plus minutes of game time before heating up late to lead the team to a pair of field goals. The rookie had a chance to tie the game inside the two-minute warning, but the Redskins barreled through Philly's line for their fourth and fifth sacks of the day to put the game away.
  1. The Redskins have been a mixed bag on the ground, but Matt Jones and from-the-wilderness rookie Rob Kelley were brilliant on Sunday, helping Washington to 230 rushing yards at a wild 7.0 yards per tote. The Eagles rolled into FedEx having allowed just five touchdowns all season, but they failed to control the trenches against the Redskins in this divisional bout.
  1. The Eagles hung around thanks to help from unusual places, as safety Malcolm Jenkins scored on a pick-six just minutes after rookie Wendell Smallwood ripped off a gorgeous 86-yard kick return touchdown midway through the second quarter. The team hurt itself repeatedly, though, with 114 yards in penalties off a ridiculous 13 flags. The Eagles have suffered back-to-back games with 110-plus penalty yardage for the first time since 1952.
  1. Jamison Crowder is a fascinating athlete who notched his third touchdown of the season after shredding the Ravens last week with an 85-yard punt return to the house. Sunday's score -- a beautiful 16-yard grab in the back-left corner of the end zone -- marked the fourth touchdown of the year for a Redskins wideout now serving as a core member of Washington's air attack.
  1. It gets no easier for the skidding Eagles, who play eight of their final 11 games against clubs that currently have a winning record, including the Vikings, Cowboys, Falcons, Seahawks, Packers, Redskins, Ravens and Cowboys.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell: 'All of us are tired of losing'

Clelin Ferrell's stats and the Raiders' overall results during his time with the Silver and Black have been underwhelming. The Las Vegas edge rusher admits "all of us are tired of losing," but is also adamant that he needs to stay "true to myself" and "the No. 1 thing is I know it's going to pay off."
news

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown on Ravens offensive balance: 'We're going to get it right'

With the Ravens having selected Minnesota's ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ in the first round and signed ﻿Sammy Watkins﻿ in free agency, WR Marquise Brown is confident Baltimore will get things right as it relates to the ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿-led offense becoming a dual threat. 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'really excited to play with' Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow's signing has been met with seemingly as much criticism as hoopla, but for Trevor Lawrence, it's been a chance to get to know another former first-round QB and he's been happy with what he's seen thus far. 
news

NFL community celebrates Adam Vinatieri's retirement

The most accomplished kicker in NFL history is hanging up his cleats.

﻿Adam Vinatieri﻿ announced Wednesday he's planning to retire. After 24 NFL seasons, the former Patriots and Colts star is the unassailable G.O.A.T. at his position. His retirement prompted reactions from around the league.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa admits he 'wasn't comfortable' as rookie; says confidence, hip have improved significantly

Tua Tagovailoa admitted Wednesday that he wasn't always comfortable running the Dolphins offense as a rookie, but his confidence, along with his hip, have improved in a big way heading into the 2021 campaign. 
news

Former Patriots, Colts K Adam Vinatieri says he plans to retire

Following a 2020 campaign in which he did not play, all-time great kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his plans to retire on Wednesday.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on contract: 'I would love to be in Baltimore forever'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters Wednesday he'd love to remain a Baltimore Raven forever as the 2019 MVP approaches one of the NFL's next big pay days. 
news

Roundup: Cowboys hire former Giants coach Ben McAdoo as consultant

Dallas is hiring former Big Blue head coach Ben McAdoo as a consultant. The move reunites McAdoo with Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, under whom McAdoo coached tight ends and quarterbacks in Green Bay from 2006 to 2013.
news

NFL, NFLPA agree to $208.2M salary cap ceiling for 2022 season

The NFL and the NFLPA on Wednesday agreed to a $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for the 2022 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL owners approve expanded rule on low blocks, 90-man rosters to start training camp

In an effort to increase player safety, NFL owners approved a change to the league's low block rule. The league also approved 90-man rosters to start training camp and set cut dates.
news

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to face off in latest edition of 'The Match'

In a pseudo rematch of the 2020 NFC Championship Game, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will meet on the golf course this summer in the latest edition of "The Match."
news

Michael Pittman: New Colts QB Carson Wentz 'is on a mission'

Carson Wentz is entering his first season with the Indianapolis Colts. Second-year receiver Michael Pittman believes his new quarterback is "so dialed in that he is on a mission."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW