Kirk Cousins on Terrelle Pryor: He's a joy to work with

The electric wideout was arguably the biggest prize of the Redskins' offseason. While he was signed to be one of Kirk Cousins' top weapons, it's Pryor's past experience as a quarterback that has allowed him to quickly build rapport with his new signal caller.
"I like it because I've never had a conversation with a receiver like I've had with him where he said, 'Yeah, it was two-invert, so I took it to the post. It was quarters on the backside,'" Cousins said, via WJFK-FM. "He really can see it and he's going to hold me accountable, so you take the good with the bad. I love it.
"He's an enthusiastic guy. He's always wanting to run another route. 'Let's try it again, let's do it again,' just a positive attitude and he's been a joy to work with thus far."
Pryor exploded onto the scene in his first full season as a wideout, despite working with a carousel of quarterbacks this past campaign in Cleveland. The 6-foot-4 target racked up 1,007 yards and four scores through the air.
The promising early returns are an encouraging start, but Redskins coach Jay Gruden believes that Pryor still has a lot to learn in his journey to becoming a true No. 1 receiver.
"Terrelle is a different target and gives us some different options down the field, but we do have to get him squared away on some of the fundamental route concepts that we have," Gruden said. "He's only been playing receiver for a couple of years, so there's some things we've got to get caught up, but he's got a great skill set.
"He's long, he can run, [has] a great catch radius and he's been a pleasure to coach so far."
If Pryor can take the next step as a pass-catcher in his prove-it year, there will be several suitors offering multi-year deals to him when the following offseason rolls around. He'll certainly have the opportunity to make the leap with DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon leaving the nation's capital for other pastures.