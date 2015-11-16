Kirk Cousins, Matt Jones combo results in fantasy glory

So you were lucky enough to score Jeremy Langford off the waiver wire when Matt Forte went down a few weeks back. You enjoyed a nice Week 9 game (22.20 fantasy points) against the Chargers last week. But you saw a tough matchup in Week 10 against the Rams stout run defense and were looking at other options to start over the rookie running back. Your options were limited, and your gut told you to stick with him and to ride the wave. Well, your gut ended up being right, as it usually is, and Langford finished Sunday as the highest scoring running back in all of fantasy. His 30.20 points were a result of his two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, and 182 yards from scrimmage. Langford goes from a risky play this week to being a no-brainer RB2 next week against Denver, so hang onto him and keep him in your starting lineup until Forte gets back.