Kirk Cousins lifts Redskins into first place voted Week 15's GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week

Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Kirk Cousins made his first career NFL start and helped lead the Redskins to a 38-21 victory over the Cleveland Browns. His effort earned him the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week for games played on Dec. 13-17, the NFL announced today. The GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week is the best moment or play of the week that represents determination and perseverance.
Cousins lifts Redskins into first place was selected from among three moments by voters on NFL.com/gmc. The other two moments were Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson sets sights on 28-year-old record and San Francisco 49ers rebound from New England Patriots rally.
After the regular season, fans will have a chance to determine the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year, from among the 17 weekly winners. Fans can vote for the winner and enter for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl XLVII on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.
NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES
Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings
Peterson sets sights on 28-year-old record: With 212 yards rushing in the Minnesota Vikings' 36-22 win over the St. Louis Rams, Adrian Peterson is within striking distance of the single-season rushing yardage record of 2,105 yards. With 147 yards rushing per game in the Vikings' remaining two contests, he can own a new record. Eight consecutive 100-plus yard rushing games have put Peterson on pace to do so.
Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers
49ers rebound from Patriots rally: After taking a 31-3 lead in the third quarter against the New England Patriots, the San Francisco 49ers saw that advantage quickly evaporate as the New England Patriots scored 28 unanswered points. As the Patriots threatened to match the greatest comeback for victory in a regular-season game, the 49ers responded. Colin Kaepernick hit Michael Crabtree for a 38-yard touchdown pass that provided San Francisco with the edge it needed to ultimately prevail, 41-34.
Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins
