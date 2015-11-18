Kirk Cousins highlights Week 10 Players of Week

Cousins ran head on into a Rob Ryan defense that was defective from the outset -- something that was not necessarily Rob's problem -- and was especially bad on what ended up being Rob's last game with the Saints. Cousins, buoyed by some phenomenal yards after the catch, especially by rookie running back Matt Jones, put up 324 passing yards and four touchdowns in a 47-14 beat down which literally saw Washington trying to keep from scoring at the end.