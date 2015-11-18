Around the NFL

Kirk Cousins highlights Week 10 Players of Week

Published: Nov 18, 2015 at 01:58 AM

At this point, the bizarre sight of a healthy Robert Griffin III sitting on the bench in street clothes on game day has become commonplace. The equally bizarre sight of Kirk Cousins taking over a game, which he has now done several times this season, is also becoming a possibility each and every Sunday.

But last weekend, ability met opportunity.

Cousins ran head on into a Rob Ryan defense that was defective from the outset -- something that was not necessarily Rob's problem -- and was especially bad on what ended up being Rob's last game with the Saints. Cousins, buoyed by some phenomenal yards after the catch, especially by rookie running back Matt Jones, put up 324 passing yards and four touchdowns in a 47-14 beat down which literally saw Washington trying to keep from scoring at the end.

Though the award should also go to offensive line coach Bill Callahan, Jones, rookie Jamison Crowder and a few other members of the offense as well, there was no doubt Cousins put up the numbers to be named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Here are your other award winners:

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger (AFC Offensive Player of the Week): In one of the greatest backup performances in NFL history (Landry Jones started the game), Roethlisberger went 22-of-33 for 379 yards and three touchdowns in a punishing win over the Browns.

Bills safety Bacarri Rambo (AFC Defensive Player of the Week): Rambo forced a pair of fumbles, one of which was returned for a crucial touchdown and he also sealed the game with an interception. It was a breakout performance in every sense of the word and may lead to more playing time for the veteran safety.

Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (AFC Special Teams Player of the Week): Gostkowski was perfect on extra points and nailed both of his field goals in a narrow win over the Giants. None, however, was bigger than the clutch 54-yard kick as time was expiring in a stadium that is notoriously difficult to kick in.

NFC:

Vikings cornerback Terence Newman (NFC Defensive Player of the Week): Not to be outdone by fellow Father Time-defying defensive back Charles Woodson, the 37-year-old joined Deion Sanders on Sunday as the only cornerbacks in NFL history to record a two-interception game (Woodson and Rod Woodson were both playing safety). Not bad for a player aging like red wine.

Lions RB/KR Ameer Abdullah (NFC Special Teams Player of the Week): The explosive rookie tied an NFL record on Sunday in a much-needed win over the Packers, returning a kickoff 104 yards to the Lions 1-yard line. Outside of Percy Harvin, no other player in NFL history has had a longer non-scoring play in NFL history.

