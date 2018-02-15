Kirk Cousins headlines fantasy free agent intrigue

With Graham set to turn 32 late in the 2018 season and having a litany of injuries in his history, it wouldn't be a surprise if the rebuilding Seahawks let him walk. As we discussed on the podcast, if that happens, just about every team in the NFL will beat a path to his doorstep ... for the right price, of course. There are a couple of teams in the division -- the 49ers and Rams -- that could certainly take an elevated interest. Look for the Patriots and Saints to possibly get involved. The Texans also offer an intriguing option with a healthy Deshaun Watson back under center.