Around the NFL

Kirk Cousins hawking 'You Like That!' shirts for charity

Published: Oct 27, 2015 at 01:07 PM

No one is going to accuse Kirk Cousins of not striking while the iron's hot.

The Redskins quarterback became a viral sensation Sunday night when a Vine video surfaced of Cousins shouting, "You like that! You like that!" at a D.C.-area reporter following Washington's 31-30 comeback win over the Buccaneers.

Just 48 hours later, Cousins was hawking T-shirts of his image and suddenly ubiquitous catch phrase. America.

That's right, for just $22.99 ($39.99 if you want to splurge on the hoodie) you can announce to the world, "Hey, remember that one thing that people laughed about on Twitter last weekend? Here it is again!"

Proceeds go toward the International Justice Mission, a global organization "that protects the poor from violence in the developing world," according to the website.

428 shirts had been purchased at of 8 p.m. ET, pretty damn good considering a goal of 500 sales had been listed on the site. Let's hope this merch has a longer shelf life than your "Got rg3?" T-shirt.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons QBs coach: Matt Ryan is 'still performing at a high level'

The Falcons' new brass signaled they were sticking with ﻿Matt Ryan﻿ when they reworked his contract and rebuffed adding a successor during the draft. Ryan's new QBs coach, Charles London, has since raved about the 36-year-old's ability to continue playing at a high level.
news

Bill Belichick 'not really sure' if Patriots 5th-round pick Cameron McGrone (ACL) will play in 2021

Bill Belichick took a late-round swing on LB Cameron McGrone during the 2021 draft. The Patriots coach noted he's preparing for the possibility McGrone, who tore the ACL in his left knee in late November, could miss his entire rookie year. 
news

Falcons RBs coach Kitchings planning 'open' competition for starting job

The Falcons' revamped running back room didn't include adding to the backfield with any of their nine selections in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn tweaked defensive scheme ahead of joining Dallas

Getting fired afforded Dan Quinn time to contemplate his coaching style and scheme without sitting out a hiring cycle. The new DC told the Cowboys' official team website he immersed himself in a self-examination.
news

Davante Adams says future with Packers would 'potentially' be affected if Aaron Rodgers leaves

As uncertainty continues to surround quarterback Aaron Rodgers' future in Green Bay, wide receiver Davante Adams admitted Rodgers leaving could possibly affect his future in Titletown. 
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on QB situation: 'We're all at the same point'

Houston general manager Nick Caserio stresses Texans QB room is at the "same point" as other teams right now and that's getting ready for Phase One and he's just as eager to see rookie QB Davis Mills as any other player. 
news

Broncos WR K.J. Hamler switches to No. 1; rookie CB Patrick Surtain Jr. to wear No. 2

Denver announced on Monday a host of jersey number assignments for the 2021 season, including a number change for WR K.J. Hamler.
news

Packers to try out QBs Chad Kelly, Kurt Benkert at rookie minicamp

The Green Bay Packers are hosting two quarterbacks during this weekend's rookie minicamp. Tom Pelissero reports that the Packers are bringing QBs ﻿Chad Kelly﻿ and ﻿Kurt Benkert﻿ to rookie camp this week on a tryout basis.
news

Jaguars expected to sign former QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to one-year deal

﻿Tim Tebow﻿ is on his way back to the NFL. The Jaguars are expected to sign the former QB to a one-year deal this week or next to play tight end, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Buccaneers re-sign Blaine Gabbert, adding fourth QB to roster

The Buccaneers officially added ﻿Blaine Gabbert﻿ back to their quarterback room, the team announced Monday. He's spent the past two seasons in Tampa Bay.
news

Colts to sign Pro Bowl LT Eric Fisher to one-year, $9.4M deal

The Colts are signing Pro Bowl left tackle ﻿Eric Fisher﻿ to a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

Panthers rookie CB Jaycee Horn to wear No. 8 in honor of Kobe Bryant

Panthers first-rounder Jaycee Horn announced that he will wear No. 8 in honor of the late, great Kobe Bryant.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW