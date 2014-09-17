Kirk Cousins compares himself to Dalton in Gruden's O

Following Kirk Cousins' Week 2 extravaganza, the discussion immediately turned to whether he fits Jay Gruden's offense better than Robert Griffin III.
Gruden himself said Cousins is "very much suited" for the Redskins' version of the West Coast offense, heavy in boot-action passes, lending validity to an earlier report that the coach realized Cousins could run his offense better than Griffin.
Cousins has stated it's still RGIII's team but believes his own skills meld perfectly with the offense Gruden runs.
"I was thrilled to hear that Jay was hired and that Sean McVay was gonna be the offensive coordinator," Cousins said. "I felt like, all things considered, it was probably the best possible scenario, selfishly, for me, to have a coach who has proven success with a guy in Andy Dalton who is, I would say, a similar player to me. The system didn't have a whole lot of turnover from the previous system, so we were able to keep things the same."
The comparison to Dalton is apt as far as arm strength and athleticism go. That talent comparison -- along with the draft-pick investment -- is also a reason that RGIII will get a shot to win his starting job back when he returns. Talent wins out in the NFL.
The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" recaps every Sunday game from an upset-heavy Week 2 in the NFL, and considers what RGIII's injury could mean for the Redskins.