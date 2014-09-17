Around the NFL

Kirk Cousins compares himself to Dalton in Gruden's O

Published: Sep 17, 2014 at 05:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Following Kirk Cousins' Week 2 extravaganza, the discussion immediately turned to whether he fits Jay Gruden's offense better than Robert Griffin III.

Gruden himself said Cousins is "very much suited" for the Redskins' version of the West Coast offense, heavy in boot-action passes, lending validity to an earlier report that the coach realized Cousins could run his offense better than Griffin.

Cousins has stated it's still RGIII's team but believes his own skills meld perfectly with the offense Gruden runs.

"I was thrilled to hear that Jay was hired and that Sean McVay was gonna be the offensive coordinator," Cousins said. "I felt like, all things considered, it was probably the best possible scenario, selfishly, for me, to have a coach who has proven success with a guy in Andy Dalton who is, I would say, a similar player to me. The system didn't have a whole lot of turnover from the previous system, so we were able to keep things the same."

The comparison to Dalton is apt as far as arm strength and athleticism go. That talent comparison -- along with the draft-pick investment -- is also a reason that RGIII will get a shot to win his starting job back when he returns. Talent wins out in the NFL.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" recaps every Sunday game from an upset-heavy Week 2 in the NFL, and considers what RGIII's injury could mean for the Redskins.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Frank Reich: Panthers' offensive struggles not just on Bryce Young's shoulders

Through eight quarters, Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers offense have mustered just two touchdowns. It's been an auspicious start for the 2023 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick, but head coach Frank Reich wasn't about to saddle Young with all the blame.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Monday night doubleheader 

The Saints kicked off Monday's doubleheader with a win over the Panthers to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2013. Then the Steelers wrapped up the evening with a win over the rival Browns.
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb likely out for season after suffering knee injury on Monday night

Cleveland Browns running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿, considered one of the premier backs in the league, was carted off the field Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. 
news

Lions safety CJ Gardner-Johnson out indefinitely with potentially torn pectoral

Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is feared to have suffered a torn pectoral in the Lions' Week 2 defeat against the Seattle Seahawks and is out indefinitely, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday night. Gardner-Johnson could potentially miss the remainder of the season.
news

Week 2 Monday inactives: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers; Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

The official inactives for Monday Night Football doubleheader: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley considered week to week with ankle sprain

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley﻿ suffered an ankle sprain that will keep him out of Thursday night's road game versus San Francisco and perhaps even longer, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Bengals' Zac Taylor has no update on QB Joe Burrow's aggravated calf injury

Zac Taylor on Monday didn't have a firm update on Joe Burrow's calf, but when asked if the quarterback's availability for Week 3 is up in the air, the Bengals head coach's response could cause some concern for Cincinnati.
news

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) lands on IR, to miss at least four games

﻿Diontae Johnson﻿, the Steelers' leading receiver three years running, will miss at least the next four games. Pittsburgh placed the wideout on injured reserve ahead of its Monday night matchup with the Browns.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes agrees to terms on restructured contract for record pay day

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ has agreed to terms on a restructured contract that will pay him $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

Benched Rams RB Cam Akers subject of trade talks

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers once again is the subject of trade talks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Will Akers be moved this time?
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Broncos' Sean Payton aims to fix 'slow' communication issues on offense: 'If we need to wristband it, we will'

Following Denver's collapse against the Commanders in Week 2, Sean Payton referred to some "slow" communication issues on the Broncos' offense and referred to having QB Russell Wilson wear a wristband for a smoother operation.