Kirk Cousins chose wisely; early grades on rookie quarterbacks

Josh Rosen, Arizona Cardinals: Rosen certainly hasn't blown the doors off the league altogether, but his flashes of brilliance have been enough to inject life into an offense that struggled mightily under the direction of Sam Bradford. Despite posting a sub-50 percent completion rate (49.2), Rosen has been an effective passer from the pocket. He capably makes touch/timing throws between the numbers, while also showing the ability to drive the ball on laser-like tosses to the sidelines. That said, Rosen has to continue to work on his accuracy and ball placement, as evidenced by his low completion percentage and dry spells. Sure, his wide receivers could help by eliminating some of the easy drops, but Rosen needs to consistently hit the strike zone with catchable balls to eliminate any questions about his accuracy. Despite those issues, No. 3's poise, composure and management skills have lifted Arizona's offense from complete ineptitude. Grade: B-